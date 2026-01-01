Metal

88 playlist(s)

Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
metalcore

metalcore

14K views

metalcore workout

metalcore workout

5.8K views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

178K views

Chazz Lowman's Favorite Mix 2026

Chazz Lowman's Favorite Mix 2026

1.4K views

Jesea Lee's Top 50 Trending Tracks of 2025

Jesea Lee's Top 50 Trending Tracks of 2025

8.1K views

morning mix

morning mix

1.2K views

slow songs

slow songs

327 views

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

31K views

Thrash

Thrash

71K views

Metalos Tekereszet

Metalos Tekereszet

626 views

Black Metal megamix

Black Metal megamix

15K views

Rock

Rock

951 views

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

267 views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

26K views

Rock kills stress

Rock kills stress

1.6K views

Mellow

Mellow

472 views

rock mocniejszy

rock mocniejszy

30K views

Metall forever

Metall forever

67K views

올드 헤비메탈

올드 헤비메탈

7.9K views

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

656 views

30 greatest black metal bands

30 greatest black metal bands

237K views

Metalhead

Metalhead

808 views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

28K views

Morning Ground

Morning Ground

718 views

Workout

Workout

635 views

Hard Rock setentista

Hard Rock setentista

3.3K views

メタルコア

メタルコア

534 views

Renya Trusty playlist

Renya Trusty playlist

416 views

20 all time

20 all time

5.5K views

President

President

1.9K views

Metal rock

Metal rock

5.7K views

dark embrace

dark embrace

288 views

Deathcore

Deathcore

613 views

Metal

Metal

247 views

heavy metal

heavy metal

37K views

Work Out

Work Out

30K views

80's & 90's music

80's & 90's music

2.8K views

Heavy/Alt

Heavy/Alt

2.1K views

Japanメタル

Japanメタル

16K views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

201 views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.3M views

Metal

Metal

22K views

Modern Metal Playlist

Modern Metal Playlist

1.4K views

Death metal

Death metal

22K views

Grunge

Grunge

482 views

Workout

Workout

922 views

Some workout music for you.

Some workout music for you.

13K views

not for your ears

not for your ears

208 views

Metalcore Madness

Metalcore Madness

10K views

Свалка гитарных рифов

Свалка гитарных рифов

2.2K views